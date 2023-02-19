Treasury Department paid record amount in interest payments toward national debt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most Americans are shelling out more money to cover interest payments on debt.

The same thing is happening to Uncle Sam.

The Treasury Department paid a record $213 billion in interest payments on the national debt in the fourth quarter of last year. That's up $63 billion from the same period a year earlier.

It also marks the largest quarterly increase on record, up $30 billion from the third quarter.

The hike is mainly due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.