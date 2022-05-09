Treasure House Fashions providing free clothes, helping women in transition or crisis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From casual to comfy to classy, Treasure House Fashions has rows of clothes to buy that are discounted for all women, but made available free for those who are in transition or crisis.

"It really helped me because I'm a single mother, and I spend all my money on my two boys," said Amber Jenereaux. "I don't really go out and buy myself anything."

Jenereaux said she's in the Sojourner House Moms Program after struggling with addiction.

Treasure House Fashions provided professional attire to her and other mothers who are interviewing for jobs.

"It gives you more confidence that you can get dressed up," said Jeneraux. "I'm always in leggings and a sweatshirt, but she [Sally Power] gave us nice clothes to make us feel better about ourselves."

"The real heart of our mission is working with over 65 agencies," said Sally Power, the founder of Treasure House Fashions. "Those agencies are everything from homeless, addiction recovery, domestic violence, trafficking, women that have gone through health issues."

Power said these women receive gift certificates to cover the cost.

They also have a girls' night out event where organizations can sponsor women to go shopping and provide personal shoppers.

But throughout this retail therapy, power wants these women to find the treasure that lies within.

"Clothing is the means, not the mission," said Power. "It's really affirming the worth of women on challenging journeys."

They teach these women invaluable lessons as they search through the racks.

"I will say to the women all the time, 'I've got great clothes. They are notable brand names. Some have special prices. But I give discounts on my clothing. If you know your worth, you won't give discounts, in fact you'll add tax because you know what you're worth. When you know what you're worth. You won't settle for something,'" said Power.

"It's what got me through," said Jenereaux. "If I didn't have support, I would have been back where I was."

But now, Jenereaux and thousands of other women walk away with clothes and most importantly a new sense of pride and purpose.

Power said she has more plans for Treasure House Fashions.

She wants to make it fully accessible and add a training center to teach women more skills and provide internship opportunities.

For more information on how you can shop there or donate, click here.