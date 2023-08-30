Watch CBS News
Travis Scott to bring UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Travis Scott is coming to Pittsburgh later this year.

Scott is bringing his UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 8, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 31 at 10 a.m., and $2 from every ticket sold will go to Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation, which benefits the youth in Houston.

The tour, which has 28 stops, starts in Charlotte on Oct. 11 and ends in Toronto on Dec. 29. 

