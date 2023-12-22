Travelers fly home for the holidays at the Pittsburgh International Airport

Travelers are flying home for the holidays at the Pittsburgh International Airport

By: KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the weather outside is far from frightful here, the Federal Aviation Administration is calling Friday the peak day for flyers.

More than 48,000 flights are expected to hit the skies as part of a busy Christmas week and holiday time. That's why KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn is taking us to Pittsburgh International Airport, where people are hoping to make it "Home for the Holidays."

It's the holiday dream: time with family gathered around the tree and a cozy fire. No matter the traditions, the first step is getting home. KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn is giving you a glimpse of the mission to head home for the holiday.

For many, the journey home starts with a line, and after parking the car, it's airport time.

There are three days until Christmas, and for some, it's two flights away.

"We'll say over twelve hours," said flyer Braden Watts.

Wondering if everyone makes it home for the holidays?

Pittsburger Michael Bailey said, "Trains, planes, and automobiles to get there, but it was awesome."

There's a "welcome home" feeling when travelers land safe on the ground.

Watts said, "We're sleep-deprived right now, but nothing a little alcohol can't fix later."

"It feels great, it feels like I need a nap," said Abra Bailey.

Tired flyers may rest, but no spirits are down.

Bailey said, "We get to see my mom, who's still living in the house we grew up in."

"It's wonderful we get to spend time with my family here in Pittsburgh. We're going to cook for them and just spend time sitting around doing puzzles and reminiscing," said Troye Washington-Claton.

People young and old are coming or going.

"I'm from the south so I'm just looking forward to food, food and family. And holiday spirit," said Richard McBride.

With time spent here or there, everyone knows fun fills the air when family is in town.

"We're bringing all of home to Colorado," said Amy Ericson.

No matter where home is this go around --

"All six kids, four grandkids, my husband and me -- it's going to be wonderful," said Ericson.

The holiday spirit is with loved ones homebound.

According to Bank Rate, 52% of Americans are not traveling and staying at home for the holidays after an expensive 2023.