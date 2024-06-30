Travelers already on the road ahead of Independence Day

By: KDKA-TV's Chilekasi Adele

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are just about four days away from the Fourth of July, which means that many people are already heading to their destinations.

KDKA-TV spoke with some drivers who were traveling on Sunday, like Tim Getz, who is going to Wildwood, N.J., from Shaler Township with his family for the holiday.

"Gonna be beach bums… see a lot of fireworks," Getz said.

The number of people traveling to their holiday destinations will increase as the week progresses. According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the number of people expected to travel will peak on Wednesday, July 3, with nearly 670,000 people hitting the roads.

Here are the projected numbers from today through next Sunday, July 7:

Sunday, June 30: 510,000

Monday, July 1: 590,000

Tuesday, July 2: 620,000

Wednesday, July 3: 670,000

Thursday, July 4: 380,000

Friday, July 5: 570,000

Saturday, July 6: 510,000

Sunday, July 7: 520,000

AAA projects that, nationally, 70.9 million people are expected to travel somewhere for Independence Day. Over 60 million of those people are expected to drive, about 2.8 million more people than during the same time last year.

Those who leave in the morning for their destinations usually deal with less traffic on the roads. Some people KDKA-TV spoke with opted to spread out their trip, even planning breaks on the way.

"We'll stop in Fredericksburg [Virginia] for a nice hour lunch, and then finish the trip. [It's] about a nine-hour trip," driver Timothy Rose of Bay Village, Ohio, said.

PennDOT is advising people to be safe and responsible during this holiday period.

The agency said its data show that in 2023, there were 38 alcohol-related crashes from July 4 through 6 a.m. on July 5. Two people died from those crashes, and 23 people sustained injuries.

PennDOT said there were also 10 drug-related crashes, in which one person died and eight people were injured. The agency is stressing that drivers make plans ahead of time, doing things like designating drivers and making alternate transportation plans.