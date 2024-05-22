Travel tips over the Memorial Day holiday for Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many people will be hitting the road over the Memorial Day holiday in the Pittsburgh area.

Whether heading to the beach or traveling to out-of-town family, here are some practical tips and travel times to help you get there safely and on time.

More cars are expected to travel 50 miles or more this weekend than just about any time in the last 24 years. First, it's important to know when the right time to depart on the trip is.

AAA states that the best time to leave Wednesday through Saturday is before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Sunday or Monday are the recommended days to return home. AAA also advised that traveling anytime except 3-7 p.m. is recommended.

Another big consideration for Pittsburghers when hitting the road is getting to the destination safely.

"Number one, keep in mind that you're sharing the road with other people on the roadway. You don't know what the other driver is going to do, so driving requires your focus mentally. Keep your eyes on the road," J. J. Miller, AAA's safety advisor, says.

"From an accident reconstruction standpoint, you significantly increase your risk of accident and death as you travel faster and push those limits," added First Sgt. Joshua Wince, West Virginia District Commander.

Be sure to fill the gas tank before leaving over the holiday weekend. It's better to be well-rested before beginning to drive, and it's also optimal to stop every two hours on the trip. Lastly, but most importantly, the driver should always stay away from the phone.