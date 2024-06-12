Butler County transit fares set to increase

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Bus fares are increasing in Butler County.

The transit authority voted to increase rates after going years without an increase.

The old children's song goes: The wheel on the bus goes round and round. The Butler County Transit Authority says they want to keep it that way, but it requires something they haven't done in a long time: a fare increase.

Around noon on West New Castle Street, Butler County Transit Authority riders queue up to get on the bus.

But it's about to cost more, as the authority approved a rate increase for the first time since 2012.

This is a 25-cent increase increment to $1.50.

The rate increase comes down to the fact that the price of things has increased. This comes as the demand for public transit has increased.

"Last year, it was around 165,000 rides. This year, we're projected to be around 180,000," Transit Authority Executive Director John Paul said.

Any transit rate increase would cause at least some vocal opposition. Not so, says Paul.

"We had a public hearing, and nobody came."

I have a monthly pass that I use all the time," transit rider Susan Smith said.

According to the transit authority, that's the best option when it comes to making the increase more affordable.

"There's a 25-day pass for $40. That's $1.60 a day," Paul added.

And that's all day with unlimited trips. The soon-to-be $1.50-a-day rate is for one trip only. Everyone KDKA-TV spoke with said they're okay with the quarter increase, and in the end, as one rider put it, what are you going to do?

"If you need to ride the bus, you will."

The rates go into effect on July 1, and if you are a senior citizen with a pass, you'll still be able to ride the bus for free.