Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Pittsburgh with 2 shows this holiday season

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to Pittsburgh this holiday season. 

The group's annual holiday tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More, will perform two shows at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The tour kicks off on Nov. 15 in Green Bay and will stop in 62 cities, delivering 104 performances before the end of the year. 

Since the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's touring debut, Live Nation says the group has played over 2,000 winter tour shows. 

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 and will be specially priced at $39, but just for one week. 

First published on September 11, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

