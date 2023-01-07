Training begins this morning for the 2023 Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let's talk about the Pittsburgh Marathon!

Sure, it is still months away but beginning today, you can start training! So, lace up those shoes, get nice and stretched out, and get moving.

P3R and Steel City Runners are holding a 5K and 10K this morning for anyone that wants to come out and run. The event is perfect for those who are looking to get into shape for the May marathon.

The run begins at 8:30 a.m. and it's a free event with a DJ, giveaways, and fun activities after the run.

It all kicks off at the P3R Headquarters on River Avenue on the North Shore.

This means there will be rolling road closures throughout downtown this morning.

You can check out the full details and future training events on their website at this link.