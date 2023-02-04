Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) — Crews are at the scene of a massive fire caused by a train derailment in Ohio.

A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. Denny Caldwell/Facebook

The train derailment happened Friday night in East Palestine. According to to the city's Facebook page, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for East Palestine from Taggart Road to Pleasant Street.

A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. KDKA

"If anyone needs a place to go, 25 N Market St has opened their doors," the Facebook page said.

It is not known what caused the derailment or what the train was carrying.

The fire is sending enough smoke into the atmosphere that it can be seen on KDKA-TV's weather radar, with the smoke drifting into Beaver County.

A fiery train derailment in East Palestine, OH is sending enough smoke into the atmosphere, that it can be seen on our weather Radar. That smoke is drifting into Beaver County. We will have the latest tonight at 11pm on @KDKA! pic.twitter.com/ynvztTDsQF — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) February 4, 2023

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.