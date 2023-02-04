Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) — Crews are at the scene of a massive fire caused by a train derailment in Ohio.
The train derailment happened Friday night in East Palestine. According to to the city's Facebook page, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for East Palestine from Taggart Road to Pleasant Street.
"If anyone needs a place to go, 25 N Market St has opened their doors," the Facebook page said.
It is not known what caused the derailment or what the train was carrying.
The fire is sending enough smoke into the atmosphere that it can be seen on KDKA-TV's weather radar, with the smoke drifting into Beaver County.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
