Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) — UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.: The NTSB staged a press conference to share more information regarding the train derailment.

The NTSB continues to work with local, state, and federal officials to gather all evidence, determine probable cause, and make any necessary safety recommendations.

A preliminary report on the accident is expected in four-to-six weeks, while a full NTSB investigation report will not be finalized for another 18-to-24 months.

The train was traveling from Illinois to Conway, Pa. The train consisted of a total of 141 load cars, nine empty vessels, and three locomotives. Fifty cars were involved in the derailment, 20 of which contained hazardous materials.

The NTSB remains unaware of any injuries to the train crew, first responders, or members of the community.

The fire has reduced in intensity but remains active and two main tracks are still blocked. The EPA is monitoring air quality and is coordinating with state police who have obtained aerial footage on the scene.

Locomotives were equipped with image and data recorders that could provide information such as train speed and brake applications.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.: Mayor Trent Conway held a press conference Saturday afternoon in the aftermath of the train derailment. Of note, Mayor Conway advised residents and onlookers to stop going around any protective barricades that were put in place as a safety measure.

The drinking water appears to be safe, but there may be slight discoloration. No personal drones are allowed to fly in and around the area of the accident.

The fire chief continues to closely monitor the situation and the area remains active and dangerous. Additionally, the fire department will remain active until Norfolk deems the area to be safe.

The chemical aboard the train was vinyl chloride, a colorless gas.

Evacuation centers remain open, and the Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center will remain open until 10 p.m. Saturday and re-open at 8 a.m. Sunday.

UPDATE 9:36 a.m.: According to a press release sent out by the village of East Palestine, Mayor Trent Conaway has declared a state of emergency.

Village of East Palestine

-----------

Fire and hazmat crews are fighting massive flames after a train derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border Friday night. More than 50 fire departments and other agencies from three states are assisting with the response in the Village of East Palestine, OH, according to Mayor Trent Conaway. It's a village with a population of 4,900 people.

The NTSB is launching a go-team to investigate the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio. Member Michael Graham will serve as spokesperson on scene. Team is expected to arrive today. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 4, 2023

The call came into dispatchers around 9 p.m. for a Norfolk Southern train that derailed by the North Pleasant Railroad Crossing. Conaway said it happened near a Marathon Fuel gas station, and right behind a home heating oil supplier. The gas station got all of its semis of fuel out just in time.

SEE IT: Photo gallery of East Palestine train derailment

A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. Submitted

East Palestine quickly requested assistance from police and fire agencies in the surrounding municipalities.

About 30-to-40 officers went down street by street to block off traffic and tried to evacuate a one-mile radius from the site. Conaway said about 1,200 people live within that area, but it's unclear how many left their homes.

"It was a precaution. They have certain guidelines and the preliminary manifest from the railroad suggested that we can either evacuate or shelter in place. We decided to play it safe and give the people the option to evacuate," Conaway said.

The village set up shelters at East Palestine High School and New Waterford Community Center. School bus drivers helped shuttle evacuees.

Conaway said he arrived on the scene about five minutes after the crash.

"There were some small explosions, but it could be stuff in the boxcars. We're not sure. As far as tankers, I don't think any tankers blew up," Conaway said.

He said about 20 train cars were involved in the derailment, including some tankers.

Fire crews immediately started pouring water on the flames, but quickly came across some difficulties.

"It's flammable. It's the location. The water, it's cold," Conaway said. "The water system on that end of town, it's the end of our system."

Conaway said they tried to keep up by shuttling tankers with water.

"The heat is keeping the fire going, so they're doing the best they can with water, but water is only going to go so far," Conaway said.

Local crews also realized they would need other forms of assistance, from hazmat teams and private companies.

They brought in the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Beaver County hazmat from Pennsylvania, Columbiana County hazmat from Ohio, six ambulance companies, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office.

A fiery train derailment in East Palestine, OH is sending enough smoke into the atmosphere, that it can be seen on our weather Radar. That smoke is drifting into Beaver County. We will have the latest tonight at 11pm on @KDKA! pic.twitter.com/ynvztTDsQF — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) February 4, 2023

Columbiana County Emergency Management sent up their drones to determine what chemicals are in tanker cars. Investigators are still trying to figure that out, but what's clear is they're flammable and making it that much more challenging for firefighters to get the flames under control.

Teams from a refinery in West Virginia called Ergon and from the Shell plant in Monaca, Pennsylvania, traveled to the scene to help local agencies, by transporting foam to spray on the flames.

Conaway said the incident is straining the small village, but they're working together with the surrounding agencies.

"We have great first responders, police, and fire department. We have a great crew," Conaway said. "We get along with all the neighboring towns, police, and fire so you know, it's a big brotherhood here."

It's also not exactly the type of incident they're used to.

"It's a very big event. Not many people have seen this in their history, in their careers as firefighters, so this is something they're coming into that's you know, you can train for it, but you really can't train for something this big," Conaway said.

Flames spread to at least one commercial structure, which firefighters quickly knocked down.

At this time, Conaway said no one is hurt, and air conditions are good.

No word on where the train was coming from or going. A cause remains under investigation.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement:

"We are aware of the derailment in East Palestine and are coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our teams."

The EPA is on-scene monitoring the air quality. It is supposedly still in good condition.