Man dies after being struck by train in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man was found dead after he was hit by a cargo train in Hempfield Township on Friday night.  

According to the coroner's public information report, 60-year-old Charles Boban was walking near the railroad tracks when a Norfolk Southern cargo train was coming down the tracks around 7 p.m. 

Despite audible and visual warning devices, Boban did not move from near the tracks and he was ultimately struck by the cargo train.  

The Westmoreland County Coroner determined that the cause of death was blunt force injuries caused by being struck by a train. 

Pennsylvania State Police and the Norfolk Southern Police are investigating the crash.  

