Trafford couple accused of running prostitution service out of home

TRAFFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — A Trafford couple was arrested after police said they were running a prostitution service out of their home.

Both Kayla and Robert Wargo are charged with several counts of prostitution, according to the Trib.

Police said they were tipped off about the Wargos in early March, and when they set up surveillance, they saw numerous vehicles stopping at the house on Fairmont Avenue during the day, the Trib reported.

Court paperwork said two "Johns" told investigators they paid $150 per session at the couple's home after booking a woman through online escort services, according to the Trib.

Both of them are in the Westmoreland County Jail with a preliminary hearing set for April 18.