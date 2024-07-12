Traffic at The Pavilion at Star Lake is expected. Here's how PennDOT and the venue are trying to help.

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pavilion at Star Lake is certainly not known for moving traffic quickly and effectively.

It's been concert-goers have lived with for the past 30-plus years.

Before Chris Stapleton and Bret Michaels' show on Friday at the venue, guests showed up early to beat the massive rush.

"We're going to have a couple of beers, and just enjoy the nice, sunny weather," Shane Filer, of Altoona, said on Friday afternoon.

Filer and his friends know firsthand that if you want to avoid the traffic hassle, you have to get down to the venue early. Hanover Township police recommend carpooling and avoiding driving through the area if not going to the show.

"We've been to several Dave Matthews Band concerts. We always come super early to this very lot to get ready for the surge to the gate as soon as they open up the road to get in," Filer said.

While no major changes are happening, PennDOT has refreshed the turning lane arrows coming off Route 18 in front of Star Lake to help catch the attention of drivers.

PennDOT said it is limited in what it can do. Any changes to the internal layout of Star Lake would have to be done by the venue. But that's not stopping PennDOT and Star Lake from discussing what can be done to mitigate issues.

"I don't know how you fix this," Filer said.

With concert and construction seasons running simultaneously, road work is scheduled around concerts to avoid even more headaches. Both Live Nation and PennDOT stay in touch to avoid any more mess.

"The venue is great. The parking is usually pretty good when you come early and stage where we're staging now," Filer said.

Star Lake even put alternate routes, like getting off at the Bavington exit, on its social media. The venue is asking people to not show up at the start of the show if they plan to see everything.