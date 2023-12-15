Traffic stop in Pittsburgh neighborhood leads to drug bust

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust on the South Side.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus, on Thursday night around 9 p.m., deputies were on routine patrol along E. Carson Street when they observed suspicious activity from a black SUV at the BP gas station.

They ultimately stopped the SUV near the First National Bank down the road on E. Carson Street.

The driver was identified as 45-year-old Michael Kagan. He told deputies he was driving on a suspended license and deputies were able to see a pair of brass knuckles in the center console of the vehicle.

After deputies asked and were granted consent to search, they found a fabric bag on Kagan's person and it contained a large amount of cash, 50 stamp bags of suspected heroin, and two clear bags of suspected crack cocaine.

Deputies also found a police scanner and a baton-type weapon inside the vehicle.

Kagan was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

He is now facing five drug charges, including two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.