Traffic signs stolen, vandalized in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Traffic signs are being stolen and vandalized in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County.

To date, six to eight road signs have gone missing, and now, officials are asking for the public's help to track down those responsible.

"Possibly someone [has] seen something or heard something that we can get a tip from. Ultimately, it costs the taxpayers money; every time we go out there, it costs money for our guys to go out and for us to replace them," Roger Schwarz, the Allegheny Township Public Works Director, said.

Each sign costs the township more than $200 to replace. Penalties can include fines of up to $1,000 and two years in jail.