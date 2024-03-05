Traffic restrictions and truck detours resuming on New Kensington Bridge

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- If you take the New Kensington Bridge, you may want to plan for extra travel time as a major project resumes this morning.

A big preservation project is picking back up again that means trucks will be detoured and long term traffic will shift starting at 7 a.m.

The bridge carries Route 1038 over the Allegheny River in East Deer Township and in New Kensington.

The shift will allow crews to paint, replace the fence, and work on the sidewalk of the structure.

Only two 10-foot wide lanes will be maintained on the bridge.

Each day, single-lane, alternating traffic will be in place on the bridge.

Those restrictions will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and are expected to last through late 2024.

10-minute traffic stoppages will also happen as needed during the preservation work.