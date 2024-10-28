Traffic lane changes coming to Downtown Pittsburgh due to PRT's University Line project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For approximately the next two weeks on weekdays, you will find several traffic changes along Fifth and Sixth Avenues, as crews continue working on a major Pittsburgh Regional Transit project.

These days, getting around Downtown, a few blocks away from PPG Paints Arena, is more difficult for Becky Fenoglietto.

"It's a menace," Fenoglietto said. "It's crazy. It's hectic."

It's so bad that she now usually takes the bus to work, but that wasn't the case Monday morning, and finding a spot can be rough.

"I park on the street, but I have to park way back," Fenoglietto said.

It's not going to get much better.

Safety personnel will direct traffic on Fifth and Sixth Avenues starting on Monday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Crews are reconfiguring the lanes, working with expanded sidewalks, and aligning with recently installed traffic signals. There will be less on-street parking and valet zones in different locations.

This comes from work on Pittsburgh Regional Transit's University Line project, the region's first on-street bus rapid transit system, which began in September 2023. Once completed, the project will provide dedicated bus lanes and enhanced transit amenities in the corridor between downtown and Oakland.

For Cynthia Lennox, getting to work hasn't been smooth sailing either.

"It's a little bit inconvenient," Lennox said. "It makes crossing the street a little bit more dangerous."

However, she's all for bettering the public transportation system.

"If it helps improvement, that's fine," Lennox said.

The same goes for Fenoglietto, who will continue to take the bus as long as work continues in this area.

"You know, what can I do?" Fenoglietto said. "There's nothing you can do."

PRT's University Line is not expected to be in operation until 2027.