Trafalgar Group poll shows tightening Pa. Senate race

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - As people prepare to head to the polls on election day, many are keeping a close eye on the Senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz. A new Trafalgar Group poll makes it tough to predict who will take the lead.

The poll shows Fetterman and Oz are in a statistical tie. The poll of more than 1,000 likely voters shows 47.2% are in favor of Fetterman while 44.8% support Oz with a 2.9% margin of error.

"We knew the early lead Fetterman had for himself was never going to be sustainable into November, so that's what we're seeing," said Kristin Kanthak, who is an associate professor of political science at the University of Pittsburgh.

Kanthak believes this will be a close race.

"The economy is not going great," said Kanthak. "Joe Biden's numbers aren't doing great, so we would expect that all things held equal, this is going to be a good year for Republicans."

Kanthak said Fetterman's team is facing tremendous headwinds.

"I think absolutely Fetterman's team should be concerned," said Kanthak. "I think a lot of them knew this was coming. When I look at these polls, it says to me there is just really no way to tell who is winning at this point."

Voters KDKA-TV spoke to in Ross Township can't tell either.

"It's surprising that it's tightening," said Natalia Goodnow. "But I think there is still a lot of frustration and middle class, lower middle-class folks, who want to see their values and views being more represented."

One voter said he was leaning towards Oz, then Fetterman and now it's a tossup.

"I have crossover issues," said Lloyd Lockerman. "I'm for women's rights so I'm on the Democratic side, but I'm a conservative at heart, and I like fiscal conservancy of the Republicans. So this will be a very difficult election, and I have yet to scratch out a solution for myself."

But they all agree it's important for voters to cast their ballots.

Fetterman agreed to a debate with Oz on Oct. 25 in Harrisburg.