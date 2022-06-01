Watch CBS News
Trader Joe's salad kit being recalled due to undeclared ingredients

By Patrick Damp

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A new recall alert could impact your lunch!

Taylor Farms is recalling Trader Joe's "Lemony Arugula Basil Salad" kits because of potential wheat and eggs in the kits.

Those two ingredients are undeclared on the label and pose a risk for those with those food allergies.

This impacts just one day's worth of salad production.

Next steps and more information on the recall can be found on the FDA website at this link.

