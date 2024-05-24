Trader Joe's reportedly looking into opening location in Pittsburgh's Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another Trader Joe's could be coming to the Pittsburgh region.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the grocery store chain is scouting locations in the Strip District.

It's believed that the site they are looking to put a new location possibly between the Fort Wayne Railroad Bridge and I-579 near the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

As of now, there are three Trader Joe's locations in Pittsburgh - East Liberty, South Hills, and McCandless Crossing.

"We'd love to see Trader Joe's in Downtown or on the periphery," Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership told the PG.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe's did not confirm to the Post-Gazette if they are actively looking into a Strip District location.

"We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more neighborhood stores each year," spokeswoman Nakia Rohde said to the PG.

Trader Joe's, according to their website, has opened locations in Massachusetts, California, Washington, and New Jersey this year alone.