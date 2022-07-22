Trader Joe's recalls Soft-Baked Snickerdoodle cookies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Trader Joe's has announced a recall of one of their brands of cookies.

The company announced a recall of their soft-baked snickerdoodle cookies due to the potential of the cookies containing plastic hard pieces.

No injuries have been reported and the product has been pulled from the shelves.

Trader Joe's is recommending customers who have purchased the cookies to not eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

Questions can be directed to their customer service line at 626-599-3817.