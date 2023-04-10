Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling chemicals into stream along Bellbridge Road in Lincoln Borough

By Jessica Guay

CBS Pittsburgh

LINCOLN BOROUGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer has overturned in Lincoln Borough, leaking chemicals and diesel fuel into nearby waterways.

The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. along Bellbridge Road when the truck lost its brakes and was unable to make a turn on the roadway.

When the truck crashed, it was hauling around eighty drums of a two-part epoxy chemical. Those drums were found to be leaking into nearby waterways, as well as diesel fuel from the truck's saddle tanks. 

Officials say that the epoxy chemicals pose no air or fire hazards and that hazards to the stream are contained and will be monitored until clean-up contractors arrive.

The driver of the truck was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while cleanup is underway. Bellbridge Road remains closed to traffic at this time. 

