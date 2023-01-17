Tractor-trailer goes over hillside on Pa. Turnpike in Beaver County

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer was sent over a hillside in Beaver County Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred in the westbound lane of the Pa. Turnpike in New Sewickley Township.

A woman who was allegedly trapped in a vehicle associated with the accident was transported to the hospital conscious and alert.

All others who were involved in the crash did not suffer any major injuries, officials told KDKA.