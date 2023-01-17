Watch CBS News
Local News

Tractor-trailer goes over hillside on Pa. Turnpike in Beaver County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer was sent over a hillside in Beaver County Tuesday morning.

tt-accident-kdka-1-17-2023-2.jpg
KDKA

The accident occurred in the westbound lane of the Pa. Turnpike in New Sewickley Township. 

A woman who was allegedly trapped in a vehicle associated with the accident was transported to the hospital conscious and alert.

tt-accident-kdka-1-17-2023-3.jpg
KDKA

All others who were involved in the crash did not suffer any major injuries, officials told KDKA.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.