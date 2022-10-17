Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer explodes after crashing into overpass on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded after crashing into an overpass along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while approaching the exit ramp near the Irwin interchange.

Officials say there's no concerns over the stability of the overpass at this time. 

