Tractor-trailer crash on Fort Pitt Bridge prompts lane closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early-morning crash could cause a bit of a traffic headache for those heading out the door soon.

A multi-vehicle crash on the Fort Pitt Bridge's lower deck causing a lane restriction.

It involved a tractor-trailer heading outbound which crashed and began to leak fuel just after 2 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and traffic is getting by in a single lane.

