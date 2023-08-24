Tractor-trailer crash on Fort Pitt Bridge prompts lane closure
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early-morning crash could cause a bit of a traffic headache for those heading out the door soon.
A multi-vehicle crash on the Fort Pitt Bridge's lower deck causing a lane restriction.
It involved a tractor-trailer heading outbound which crashed and began to leak fuel just after 2 a.m.
No injuries have been reported and traffic is getting by in a single lane.
We will keep you updated as the accident is cleared and traffic begins to flow once again.
