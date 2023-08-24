Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer crash on Fort Pitt Bridge prompts lane closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early-morning crash could cause a bit of a traffic headache for those heading out the door soon. 

A multi-vehicle crash on the Fort Pitt Bridge's lower deck causing a lane restriction. 

It involved a tractor-trailer heading outbound which crashed and began to leak fuel just after 2 a.m. 

No injuries have been reported and traffic is getting by in a single lane. 

We will keep you updated as the accident is cleared and traffic begins to flow once again. 

First published on August 24, 2023 / 4:36 AM

