Toto-Thon raises more than $30,000 to help provide resources to those with autism

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MARS (KDKA) - Our very own meteorologist Ray Petelin was out in Mars on Friday night serving as the emcee for the 14th annual Toto Thon fundraiser.

Parents in Toto is a non-profit that runs a community center. 

It provides resources, social programs, and educational events for those with autism.

This year, the group raised nearly $32,000 to keep providing those services to the community at no cost to those who need them.

"We believe that social-based support is the best way to help build a community," said Allison Broaddrick, the interim executive director. "We want to go back to the days when we have a neighborhood that supports each other and is there in times of need."

The group is based in Zelienople but provides support for individuals and families throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 1:19 PM

