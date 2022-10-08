Toto-Thon raises more than $30,000 to help provide resources to those with autism

MARS (KDKA) - Our very own meteorologist Ray Petelin was out in Mars on Friday night serving as the emcee for the 14th annual Toto Thon fundraiser.

Parents in Toto is a non-profit that runs a community center.

It provides resources, social programs, and educational events for those with autism.

This year, the group raised nearly $32,000 to keep providing those services to the community at no cost to those who need them.

"We believe that social-based support is the best way to help build a community," said Allison Broaddrick, the interim executive director. "We want to go back to the days when we have a neighborhood that supports each other and is there in times of need."

The group is based in Zelienople but provides support for individuals and families throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.