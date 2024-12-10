Toto, Men At Work, Christopher Cross bringing 2025 tour to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three Grammy Award-winning artists are hitting the road next summer and bringing their expansive North American tour to the Pittsburgh area.

Toto, Men At Work, and Christopher Cross have unveiled a summer 2025 tour with a stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on July 24, 2025.

"I am thrilled about this tour. Christopher and Colin (Hay) have been close friends of mine for a long time. This is a tour that musically works, and brings a fresh new summer tour package to the circuit. I could not be more thrilled an idea that germinated months ago was able to take flight and become a reality." Steve Lukather of Toto shared.

"The mix of Christopher, Steve with Toto, and Men At Work rings true to me. I think it will make for an exciting night of music for old and new fans alike. Let's go!!" Colin Hay added.

"I'm honored to be sharing the stage during the summer of 2025 with my dear friends Toto and Men At Work," Christopher Cross stated.

Toto's hit song "Africa" has been certified diamond by the RIAA for selling 10 million copies in the United States. "Africa" and "Hold The Line" have reached the one-billion stream milestone on Spotify.

Men At Work is best known for breakthrough hits that include "Down Under" and "Who Can It Be Now?" while earning the Best New Artist Grammy Award in 1983.

Christopher Cross' accolades include winning five Grammy Awards, four of which came from his self-titled debut album in 1980. He won the "Big Four" for the first time in Grammy history by taking home the Record of the Year (for the single "Sailing"), Album of the Year, Song of the Year ("Sailing"), and Best New Artist.

The general on-sale begins Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. on Toto's official website with other presales starting on Wednesday, Dec. 11.