Topping ceremony held at site of new FNB Tower

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major step forward and upward was taken on Thursday in the construct of Pittsburgh's next skyscraper.

The crew working on the future First National Bank financial center held its topping ceremony on Thursday.

It's a ceremony that marks the final steel beam placement on the building.

The FNB Tower will be located at the site of the old Civic Arena as part of a revitalization of the lower Hill District area.