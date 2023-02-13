Toddler's death prompts new warning for a popular baby stroller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a new warning for a popular brand of baby strollers.

The warning surrounds the dangers of Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Strollers.

The notice came after the asphyxiation death of a 14-month-old baby whose neck became trapped between the canopy and the armrest of the double stroller.

More than a million strollers have been sold at stores like Walmart, Target, Kohl's, and Buy Buy Baby.

