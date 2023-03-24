Ohio Amber Alert: 2 toddlers abducted in Zanesville found in Washington County, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Two toddlers abducted Thursday night in Zanesville, Ohio, have been reunited with family after they were found in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Police arrested Thomas Pritchard on Jefferson Avenue in Washington, where the children were found in the backseat of the car.

An Amber Alert went out to residents in the area Thursday night. Shortly after, a Good Samaritan recognized the stolen vehicle and called it in.

Provided

Police said a woman in Zanesville was dropping off one of her children at a business around 5 p.m. Thursday and left her car running outside.

Police say two children, 1 and 3 years old, were in the backseat when Pritchard stole the car.

According to 911 calls, nearly three hours later, Pritchard was reportedly seen in Washington County and may have stopped at Osso's Original Pizza before pulling into an Amoco gas station at the intersection of Jefferson and Henderson avenues.

Workers at the gas station told KDKA-TV a customer came in around 7:30 p.m. and reported a man with an Ohio license plate appeared to be under the influence and was in the parking lot asking for money.

Police pulled Pritchard over near the Rite Aid on Jefferson Avenue.

"The police pulled over the suburban SUV at the light. The guy got out and ran. They searched his vehicle right there. The kids were still in it," witness Jeffrey Watts said.

Police said Pritchard smelled of alcohol when he was arrested.

"The breath test yielded a result of a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .102%," police said in a criminal complaint.

"The two children were in the back (of the car) and they were fine. They (police) went over McDonald's and got him some McDonald's," Watts said. "They put the children in the ambulance and then they apprehended the suspect."

Watts shared a video with KDKA-TV showing first responders placing one of the children in an ambulance. Both were taken to a local hospital for evaluation before they were reunited with family.

Pritchard was taken to the Washington County Jail. He's facing charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering children, kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle.