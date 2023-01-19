Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4

Watch CBS News
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh (22-15-7), and Sidney Crosby had three assists. Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman, and Rickard Rakell also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 35 saves.

Tied 3-3 in the third period, the Senators scored their fourth power-play goal at 10:58 when Pinto beat DeSmith with a wrist shot.

Rakell replied with a power-play goal of his own at 12:33. It was his 16th of the season.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 10:38 PM

