T.J. and Dani Watt visit with Pittsburgh Public Schools students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some lucky students at Pittsburgh Public's University Preparatory School were paid a visit yesterday from Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and his wife Dani!

The district shared photos of the visit on their Facebook page, saying that students gave the couple an amazing welcome when they showed up to the auditorium on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Public leaders thanked T.J. and Dani for taking the time to answer questions, offering words of inspiration, and giving advice that they say will leave a lasting impact.

The district says the couple brought energy and positivity to the school community.

Pittsburgh Public leaders also thanked The Education Partnership for helping make the visit happen.