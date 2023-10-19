"Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition" lands at Carnegie Science Center through April

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At the Carnegie Science Center on Thursday, it was all hands on deck for a new traveling exhibit - all about the greatest shipwreck in history.

It's been 111 years since the Titanic sank in the north Atlantic and since then the fascination with all things about this ship and its ill-fated maiden voyage has grown worldwide.

Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition has been touring the globe for several years and in that time, over 30 million people have viewed it.

Now this exhibit will be on display at Carnegie Science Center here in Pittsburgh.

"This is an incredible exhibit," said Jason Brown, the Henry Buhl Jr. Director of the Carnegie Science Center. "This is our seventh exhibit here and this is the one that I felt the most personal connection to. Not because I have any personal connection to the Titanic, but you really feel empathy for the people, and it is hard to put yourself in the situation that they were in and imagine what it would be like. But going through this exhibition really takes you back and puts you in that situation."

Upon entering the Titanic exhibit, visitors receive a replica boarding pass, assuming the role of a passenger, and follow their journey through the voyage and the sinking.

One of the most impressive features of this exhibition is the re-creation of full-scale rooms from the ship.

Visitors will also get to see artifacts salvaged from the wreckage. James Penca, a Titanic Historian, says that he is most taken by a unique pair of passenger shoes.

"It's an artifact I have never actually seen in person," said Penca. "It is a pair of shoes. Purchased by a 17-year-old passenger named Edgar Andrew. Really nice shoes to wear to a special occasion that sat on the ocean floor for 88 years in a suitcase."

Titanic the Artifact Exhibition will start this weekend and then run all the way through till April 15. April 15th by the way, will be the 112th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

Tickets and more information can be found at this link.