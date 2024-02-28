Titanic exhibit at Carnegie Science Center breaks attendance record

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Titanic exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center has become the most popular traveling exhibition at the Carnegie Science Center in more than a decade.

The science center said 82,000 people have visited since it opened in October, surpassing the museum's traveling exhibit attendance record previously held by "Mummies of the World: The Exhibition" in 2019.

The science center says the exhibit offers visitors a look at more than 150 authentic artifacts like a telegraph mechanism, passenger jewelry and au gratin dishes discovered in almost a perfect stack at the wreck site. The exhibit also features recreated rooms, allowing visitors to step back in time and "immerse themselves in the tragic yet fascinating story" of the Titanic.

"Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" has been touring the globe for several years and in that time, over 30 million people have viewed it. Visitors get a replica boarding pass with a real passenger's name and experience a chronological journey through life on board, from the ship's construction to its sinking and modern-day recovery efforts.

The exhibit is produced by RMS Titanic, Inc., which was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the site.

The exhibit is still open until April 15, which will mark 112 years since the Titanic sank.