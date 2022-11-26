Tips to prevent hearing loss

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than a billion young people around the world are at risk of suffering from hearing loss.

But experts say hearing loss can be prevented if changes are made now. Doctors said the main problem is listening to music or movies too loudly.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said to limit safe noise levels to around 85 decibels over 40 hours a week. Many times, when young people are listening to MP3 files on a smartphone, they often choose volumes as high as 105 decibels.

Audiologists said to prevent hearing loss, just turn the volume down.

"If somebody standing next to you can hear what you're listening to, it's too much," said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, an audiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

"We have one set of ears for a lifetime, those delicate sensory cells currently can't be regrown they can't be repaired, so really the only way we can prevent ourselves from hearing loss 100% of the time is to protect ourselves from the loud, damaging sound."

There are sound level meter apps available for download on your smartphone that can help you stay at 85 decibels.

Just search for them in the app store.