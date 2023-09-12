Tips to ensure your furnace is ready for cooler weather

Making sure your furnace is up-to-date as the weather gets cooler

Making sure your furnace is up-to-date as the weather gets cooler

Making sure your furnace is up-to-date as the weather gets cooler

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is one of those weeks where it's going to range from short sleeves to sweatshirts on the same day.

It also means your furnace might kick on for the first time.

Our furnaces and air conditioners are things we depend on working when we need them. Needing both on the same day puts a little additional stress on the system.

No one wants to wake up in bed shivering, but this is the week when you have to think about the temperature in the house and expect the furnace may be needed.

"You always have to check that furnace filter because it's probably been in there, for most people, most of the summer," according to Rocco Florio of Air Pro Heating and Cooling.

Florio says filters are relatively inexpensive.

"Throw-away filters? You get a pack of six for about $20."

But Florio says a clean filter is critical.

"Heating is affected more by that dirty filter than anything. It'll actually shut down your furnace because it peaks out at the limit, which means there's not enough air moving through the return to push through the furnace. So, it'll actually shut your furnace off," Florio said.

Speaking of turning your furnace on and off, Florio says to check your thermostat.

"Try it before it gets cold. Make sure it transfers from cooling to heat. And that it's functional."

With the coming days going to be warm enough for air conditioning during the day but cool enough for heat at night, you may want to set your thermostat at different points during the day.

"I would recommend, at this time of year, you set your furnace at maybe 70 degrees in the evening," Rocco said.

But then, if it doesn't automatically switch to cooling, turn it to the AC setting when you leave in the morning so it's the right temperature when you get home.

"It wouldn't be a bad idea to schedule a clean-and-check on furnaces now because we check all the functional parts when we do that."

Florio also suggests you look into a WiFi-connected thermostat, which you can control from your phone as our First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley does, that way, you can make sure your home temperature is where you want it when you get home.

What about the long-held belief that you are supposed to set the thermostat and leave it alone?

Only if you don't have an automatic cool-to-heat-to-cool thermostat. Then yes, set it each day, depending on the forecast.