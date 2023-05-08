Tips to ease post-marathon pain and aches from weekend work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's an old saying and an old song that says 'there's got to be a morning after' and this is that morning for weekend warriors and marathon runners.

So, what's the best approach to deal with those inevitable aches and pains. KDKA's John Shumway is here with some suggestions.

The most important thing to do is ignore the urge to do nothing and hope that it will all just go away.

Not even the high of finishing the marathon or that monumental weekend chore can overcome the physical impacts of doing things our bodies aren't used to.

"Heat it up, tighten it up, or loosen it up," said Dr. Andrew Bang from the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bang says that heat can work wonders.

"If we can get the heat to help penetrate those areas where you have pain, you have increased blood flow that those length ligaments tendons, connective tissue loosens up," Dr. Bang said.

Laying around trying to rest away the pain may only make you stiffer and in more pain, so Dr. Bang says to move what hurts.

"So, as I move the joint amount again, a fluid moving down, stretching those ligaments and tendons back out, causing blood flow to come to the area. So truly motion is lotion. It's not just a fun. saying it really does affect our life," Dr. Bang said.

Motions like rolling your neck to ease stiffness and other simple things you can do at your desk may not seem like much, but Dr. Bang says that movement like that will force blood into extremities and upgrade and elevate the heart rate, which is good.

Pushing your knees together will do the same for your lower body, and Dr. Bang says you will the burn, and it will help.

"Let's say you started doing that every single day. You're gonna create a pattern in your muscles in your heart and you're gonna get real benefit," Dr. Bang said.

The key is to move whatever is hurting to loosen it up.

That can be easier said that done if you have to go to work.

Dr. Bang says that the pressure exercises can be done at your desk, and if you have a Zoom or Teams meeting, take it on your phone, plug in your headphones, and walk while you meet, so you are moving the entire time.

Movement creates blood flow and blood flow brings relief.