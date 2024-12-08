Tips to avoid holiday decorating disasters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- 'Tis the season for decorating but also for festive accidents.

Decorating mishaps can ruin your Christmas vacation.

During last year's holiday season, nearly 15,000 people were treated at the ER due to holiday decorating-related injuries.

"I've seen people that fall off the ladder, they fall off the roof. Even when they're just trying to be careful climbing down, they just slip because they're wearing the wrong shoes and end up having to spend the holidays in the hospital with serious injuries," said Dr. Carole Parsons, an emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Whether reaching for the top of the tree or stringing lights, heed this advice when decking the halls.

Make sure both legs of the ladder are firmly planted, and if you're using an artificial tree, look for a fire-resistant label.

If you opt for a real tree, water it to keep it from drying out and becoming a potential fire hazard.