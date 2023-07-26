Tips for staying cool during extreme heat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As this potential heat wave begins to bake western Pennsylvania, you will need to be cautious when outdoors.

High humidity can increase the risk of heat-related health issues. With the extreme heat and mugginess expected over the next few days, local and state health officials are reminding people to be prepared.

You can do several things to keep yourself prepared for these dry, hot days.

Build an emergency kit with water, food, and a first aid kit.

Be aware that people living in urban areas may be at greater risk from the effects of a prolonged heat wave than people living in rural areas.

Check to see if your home's cooling system is working well.

Use temporary window reflectors between windows and drapes, like aluminum foil-covered cardboard. You can also weather strip doors and windows to keep cool air in.

Drink plenty of water, even when you're not thirsty.

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Stay indoors as much as possible to stay cool.

Don't forget to keep your pets cool, too; make sure they aren't outside too long.

Be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses, including dizziness, confusion, and hot and dry skin with no sweating.

Eric Schmidt, Chief of Shaler Hampton EMS, says the very young and the very elderly are just two of several groups most at risk of suffering from a heat-related illness. Those who suffer from asthma and people whose jobs require them to work outdoors also are at risk.

"The easiest thing, if you can, is to avoid [the heat]. Stay inside, especially those at-risk populations. If you can't, then be mindful of what's going on, take care of each other, [drink] lots of water, wear loose-fitting clothing, all those tips are pretty good to follow," Schmidt added.

If you or someone you know looks visibly ill or remains confused from the heat and does not appear to be recovering, call 911.