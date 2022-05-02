Tips for negotiating pay increases and better benefits in the workplace

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- How is your work situation? Are you satisfied with your pay, benefits, and work schedule? If you'd like to see some adjustments made, now might be the time to have a chat with your boss.

The post-pandemic workplace is dramatically different than it was two years ago.

"Everybody should be able to get a raise. You're doing more work," said Remika McCormick of Brighton Heights.

That is a situation where John Hunt found himself.

"I've been actually moved up to take more responsibility because we are short so many workers," said Hunt, who lives in Ross Township.

It's a lot more work, but John did get some compensation from his boss.

"I don't think very tough at all. I have a good relationship with them so it makes a lot easier," Hunt said.

But others, like McCormick, say that asking for a raise isn't easy.

Zachery Bombatch with the Southwest Human Resource Organization says employers need to read the work landscape.

"And they have employees coming into their workplaces asking for additional compensation or additional perks. They should at least be receptive and try to hear what they had to say before coming down you know, too aggressively or maybe too negatively," Bombatch said.

It's also important for employees to arrive at the door with the right approach.

"Coming in very demanding or combative or hostile probably will not get you the results you're looking for," Bombatch said,

"It'd be a tough call to come into your employer with an ultimatum of either get this amount of money or I walk because there's a very real possibility they might say 'I think you might have to walk,'" Bombatch added.

With workers in short supply, they should be in the drivers seat when it comes to getting more compensation, but how do you go about getting what you think you're worth?

"I think you have to have a specific number. Just going on gut feeling probably is not going to make the most the best business case for increasing compensation," Bombatch said.

"The best approach is demonstrating that you have been responsible for an increase in revenue for the organization," Bombatch added.

Not everyone is able to show that direct correlation, so doing some research can help your case.

"Looking at the market, given your obligations and your responsibilities within the organization, your peers are being compensated more," Bombatch said.

Employers may say that the money just isn't there right now, but compensation can be offered in other forms.

"There may be other resources available, such as those additional days of vacation, may be a couple of weeks of vacation. You just never know," Bombatch said.

There also is the aspect of when and where you work.

"Maybe the flexible work schedule, maybe the flexible working arrangement, possibly working full time remote or at least hybrid remote," Bombatch said.

Bombatch says that employers know it is in their interest to keep employees happy, which creates a more productive work environment.