Tips for intermittent fasting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have a confluence of annual events this week. Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday are both this Wednesday.

Tuesday is the last day of Mardi Gras, which means Fat Tuesday in French.

It's also a day when many contemplate what they're going to give up for Lent or if they are going to fast.

Fasting happens for one of two reasons: weight loss or religion.

As they celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans, San Palo, and NOLA-inspired bars, this is looked at as a day of excess. Tomorrow comes the fasting, and it comes in many forms.

Maybe you give up a favorite food, or you fast.

"Time-restricted eating is probably the most popular type of fasting. This is keeping your eating, your calorie intake, to just one window during the day," according to Alexis Supan of Cleveland Clinic.

Supan says that's usually eight hours, so maybe you eat brunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., but nothing outside those times.

There is also another option.

"Periodic fasting is when people kind of look at the week as a whole, and they choose one or multiple days to either not consume any calories or consume a very low-calorie diet that day, like 500 calories," Supan said.

In some cases, that's eating normally for five days but slipping in two fasting days as well, while others choose alternate-day fasting.

Supan says time-restricted fasting is growing in popularity.

"Just because it's a simple rule to follow; there's not a lot of like calculations or stress around it."

Supan adds that getting into the rhythm of fasting takes some practice.

"It can be a beneficial rule for people when they're considering lifestyle changes."

And whatever method you choose, don't gorge during the eating period.

"You still need a well-balanced diet. You still need to kind of be mindful of the foods you're choosing," Supan said.

The Mayo Clinic says research suggests alternate-day fasting is similar in results to eating a typical low-calorie diet.

There have to be downsides to fasting, right?

You have to be careful if you have existing health issues, like high blood pressure or diabetes, and you never want to push yourself to the point of feeling starved. It can make you fatigued, irritable, constipated, and cause insomnia.

If you're making a significant change, check with your doctor first.