Three teenagers killed in crash in Mercer County

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Three teenagers are dead after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Thursday night.

According to the Mercer County Coroner, just before 9 p.m., the teens were driving on Skunk Run Road in Lake Township when their vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

First responders arrived on the scene moments later and 18-year-old James Harrison, 17-year-old Harmony Leige, and 17-year-old Aliya Harvey were all pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner said that each death was due to injuries sustained from the crash.

Meanwhile, the Lakeview School District issued a statement regarding the crash and death of the students.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that I announce the passing of three members of our small, loving, and close-knit school community. These bright and promising students left us too soon, leaving our community in deep sorrow. We are confident that our community, known for its unwavering love, support, and unity, will rally together in this time of grief. We will together to offer comfort and support to the families and friends, who are undoubtedly facing an unimaginable loss. As a community, we understand the importance of standing together during such trying times. Although there is no school today for our students, the Middle-High School will be open if students would like to come together to share support for each other. Grief counseling and support services will be made available to students who may be struggling with this loss. We are committed to ensuring that no one in our school faces this tragedy alone. The loss of any young person reminds us of the importance of cherishing each moment, holding our loved ones close, and supporting one another through life's challenges. Let us remember these students for the love, joy, and positivity they brought into our lives. In this time of grief, our small rural community stands together, demonstrating the strength of our bonds and the love we have for one another. Together, we will honor the memory of these students and provide the support and comfort needed to heal."

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.