Three teams from Shaler Area High School aiming to win PIAA state championships

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Three teams from Shaler Area High School aiming to win PIAA state championships
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Shaler Area High School has already made history -- but is looking to make more with its sports teams competing for state championships today and this weekend. 

It's the first time that three teams from the same school are competing for titles in the same season. 

kdka-shaler-sports-piaa-championships.png
Submitted

The boys' baseball team will play this afternoon at Penn State University's Medlar Field against Strath Haven at 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the girls' softball team will face Northern York at 4 p.m. at Penn State's Nittany Lion Softball Park.

And lastly, on Saturday, the boys' volleyball team will play Parkland at Penn State's Recreation Building at 1:30 p.m. 

Good luck to all three teams! 

First published on June 15, 2023 / 4:14 AM

