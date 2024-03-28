Three Steelers front office members honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame's Awards of Excellence

CANTON (KDKA) - Three long-time members of the Steelers front office will be honored this summer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

Bob McCartney, Lionel Taylor, and Dan Edwards will all be recipients of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence.

McCartney has been with the Steelers for 51 years, he once served as the team's video director and now he's their director of facilities.

Even though he was the video director, he wore many hats with the Steelers in the 1970s and despite not filming games, the first time he ever recorded a game would go on to become an iconic one.

December 23, 1972.

Unfortunately, McCartney did not get the shot of Franco's Immaculate Reception as the camera ran out of film.

"As it turns out, at the two-minute warning, I ran out of film," he recalled in an interview with Steelers.com. "I literally packed up the gear and went downstairs on the elevator and I walked up the hallway. I was going to drop the equipment that we had off in Les Banos' office, which was behind home plate based on the layout of Three Rivers."

Lionel Taylor was an assistant coach between 1970 and 1976, winning two Super Bowls with the black and gold.

Taylor also played 10 years in the NFL prior to becoming a coach with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Houston Oilers.

Chuck Noll gave him his first coaching gig and that career expanded all the way to 1998 with stops in the NFL and college.

"Dumbest thing I ever did was that I left [the Steelers]," he said with a laugh. "The best thing that ever happened is that I went with the right coach, Chuck Noll."

Taylor helped coach key contributors to the Steelers' dynasty of the 1970s including Lynn Swann and John Stallworth.

Finally, Dan Edwards served as the Steelers media relations director from 1985 until 1994.

Edwards was hired by former Steelers PR director Joe Gordon who was one of the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence recipients in 2022.

After spending 10 years with the Steelers, Edwards became one of the first hires of the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars where he would spend the next 29 years.

These three, along with 12 others will be honored at the Hall of Fame on June 26 and 27.