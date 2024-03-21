Featured music lineup for Three Rivers Arts Festival released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The featured music concert lineup is out for the 2024 Three Rivers Arts Festival.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust released the lineup for the main stage on Thursday. There will be hip hop, jazz, Americana, rock, pop, classical and more when the Three Rivers Arts Festival returns to the city May 31 to June 9.

The highlights include Grammy Award-winners Sugarhill Gang and The Furious Five, singer-songwriter Ben Folds and Grammy Award-winning jazz singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis.

This year, the main stage will be in a new location, moving to the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street. The free performances are scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The 65th annual arts festival is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Pittsburgh. The festival is free to attend and open to everyone. Visitors can enjoy music, dance, public art, gallery exhibitions and an artist market featuring vendors from around the country.

The full festival layout and map will be released next month, the Pittsburgh Cultural Arts said, along with more details about this year's festivities. It's the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's 16th year producing the arts festival.