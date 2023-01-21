Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia.

According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta.

One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded.

The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania.

They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.