Watch CBS News
Local News

Three Pittsburgh-area postal workers accused of stealing mail

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Postal workers accused of theft
Postal workers accused of theft 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three Pittsburgh postal workers face federal charges for stealing mail. 

According to the U.S. attorney for Western Pennsylvania, 47-year-old India Schatzman from McKees Rocks is a postal employee accused of stealing a gift card from the mail last December. 

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Christina Ankney of Braddock allegedly stole from the mail while working for the post service last October. 

Lastly, 38-year-old Adam Gallagher from Rochester, Beaver County, is accused of stealing mail last October. 

All three could face up to five years in prison if convicted. 

First published on March 18, 2023 / 7:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.