Three Pittsburgh-area postal workers accused of stealing mail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three Pittsburgh postal workers face federal charges for stealing mail.

According to the U.S. attorney for Western Pennsylvania, 47-year-old India Schatzman from McKees Rocks is a postal employee accused of stealing a gift card from the mail last December.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Christina Ankney of Braddock allegedly stole from the mail while working for the post service last October.

Lastly, 38-year-old Adam Gallagher from Rochester, Beaver County, is accused of stealing mail last October.

All three could face up to five years in prison if convicted.