Three Pirates make MLB history in June

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, if nothing else, they're interesting.

Despite the Pirates having a 9-18 record in the month of June, they still managed to set Major League history by having three players with three home run games.

That makes them the first team in the history of the MLB to have three players each have a three-home run game.

On June 19, Jack Suwinski hit three home runs against the Giants in a 4-3 victory, Bryan Reynolds hit three home runs in an 8-7 win over the Nationals on Wednesday, and on Thursday, Michael Perez went yard three times against the Brewers in another 8-7 victory for the Pirates.

"I always believe in myself, that I can do my best every day," Perez told the Associated Press after the game. "To be a part of this and the win, it feels good."

Not only did Perez hit three home runs on Thursday, but Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski also hit home runs.

Currently, the Pirates find themselves 12 games back and in third place in the NL Central with a record of 31-45.