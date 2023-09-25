Three people transported from Pittsburgh-area InTown Suites due to possible pesticide exposure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people were transported from a Pittsburgh-area InTown Suites hotel Monday morning, according to Allegheny County dispatch.

Crews are currently on-scene at the 4500 block of McKnight Road in the North Hills. Sources tell KDKA that it was due to pesticide exposure.

The call came in at approximately 9:00 a.m. At least one lane of traffic is blocked on McKnight Road.

We are still working to learn more about the situation. KDKA-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

